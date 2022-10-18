5 Ways To Mend A Libra's Heart Post Break Up | Take A Look

LIBRA is a sign of scales and balance. If you're a Libra, you blindly believe in fairy-tale romance and spend most of the time dreaming of the one. Whereas, a heartbroken Libra gets immensely and deeply sad and needs immediate self-care.

When a breakup happens with a libra partner, it's their character and love that speaks volumes and leaves a striking remark. Libras, even if upset, will not show it in open and would try to deal with their feeling on their own. Mending a broken heart is very essential. Read below some ways to heal a Libra's broken heart.

1. Eat Food to Heal

Breakups are quite difficult for anybody to handle, specifically the Libras. A libra's comfort place is food. If you're going through a breakup and facing difficulty in managing and coping with it, treat yourself to different sweets and snacks to divert your mind. Be in your comfort place.

2. Pet an Animal

Animals are a symbol of love and care. Libra is a sign of Venus, which craves company. Petting an animal can likely help you divert your mind and pour all your love and care towards them. Spending time with a pet can release physical and mental stress due to breakups in Libra individuals.

3. Embrace Your Feelings

Libra, being a very sensitive person, often get hurt easily. You try to keep your feelings within you and think of never discussing them again. However, to manage a heartbreak, you need to feel the emotions such as sadness, loneliness or anything that you feel. You need to acknowledge your feelings and let them out the door. Pay attention to what you feel and embrace all emotions.

4. Pamper Yourself

Breakups are emotionally, physically and mentally exhausting. Pampering yourself is most important when going through a breakup. You can indulge in a spa day, skincare routine or any other thing that feels therapeutic to you.

5. Give Time to Yourself

Time is indeed the most essential to healing through a breakup. Healing takes time and depends on every individual. Let the emotions flow from you and let the feelings of hurt take time, embrace your feelings and use enough time until you realize that you've moved on.