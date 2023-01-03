5 Ways On How To Protect Your Mental Health After A Bad Breakup

BREAKUPS CAN be soul-shattering with no shortcuts to deal with them. Numerous statistics and studies reveal that the major reasons for breakups in today's era include one partner still not over their ex, the role of digital technology, and physical and emotional intimacy. Be it for any reason, moving on from breakups is not that easy as said. From emotional to mental exertion, breakups have the tendency to strain your mental well-being along with your physical health. Therefore, it is extremely crucial to be mature and vigilant and take effective steps to take care of your mental health while moving on from a breakup.

1. Journaling

Journalling is a method to free your mind and heart by writing down your thought and feelings to understand them more clearly. When dealing with a breakup, getting into a habit of journaling really helps. You can simply write down all your feelings, thoughts and emotions in a diary every day or whenever you feel overwhelmed. Journaling helps in dealing with stress and encourages a positive mindset.

2. Prioritise Self-Care

After a breakup, it extremely important to take care of yourself and what can be better than a productive self-care routine! Breakups make it difficult to even get up from the bed, but just 5 to 10 mins of self-care have the ability to improve your overall mood and thoughts along with better physical health.

3. Deal With Denial And Anger

Breakups are generally associated with feelings of anger and denial. Merriam-Webster defines denial as the refusal to admit the truth or reality about something. Post-breakup, we tend to accept that the relationship is over. However, accepting the truth is indeed the most important thing. After that comes dealing with the breakup emotions such as anger, sadness, loneliness etc. Being in denial and bottled up with negative emotions will only hurt you and make things more difficult for you, so you need to free yourself from them.

4. Replace The Hurt

It may be difficult but not impossible! When dealing with the aftermath of a breakup, it is crucial to replace the hurt and hurtful feelings with happiness and contentment. You can do that by indulging in your hobbies and spending time with your loved ones.

5. Stop Reminiscing

Reminiscing is all about remembering past experiences and memories associated with a particular situation, event or person. It is very common to reminisce the old and joyful memories with your ex. Stop looking at the old chats, photos and messages as they will only add up to your pain and stop you from moving on.