5 Ways Coffee Proves Beneficial For Your Skin And Hair

COFFEE is a rich source of antioxidants and has immense benefits for skin and hair. Beverages from roasted and ground seeds of tropical evergreen coffee plants, it is one of the most popular beverages in the world.

Along with numerous health benefits, coffee works magically on hair and skin. It is a rich source of nutrients which benefit the skin, hair and scalp. Coffee can be used to exfoliate and treat acne. Read below some amazing benefits of coffee for your skin and hair.

1. Exfoliation

Coffee can be used as a scrub for the face to help clear dead skin cells and unclog pores. Coffee has chlorogenic acids which may help reduce inflammation and protect the skin from bacteria. Moreover, applying coffee to the hair helps maintain the pH levels of the hair and scalp.

2. Acne Treatment

Acne appears because of excessive oil, and dead skin cells, scrubbing coffee grounds can clear your skin from acne and unclog pores. It also helps calm the inflammation caused due to acne.

3. Hair Coloring

You can use coffee to color your hair brown with coffee treatment. It adds vibrancy and beautiful brown color to your hair. A well-made coffee paste can be used as a natural dye for coloring grey hair.

4. Footbath

Coffee is extremely helpful for cleansing feet and smoothing and softening the skin. You can use coffee as home made remedy to treat your enter dry and cracked heel.

5. Recuse Cellulite

Cellulite is the fat deposit beneath the skin of the thighs, hips, buttocks and stomach. The caffeine present in coffee dilates blood vessels and helps reduce the appearance of skin dimples.