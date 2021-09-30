New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Love handles aka muffin top pop out from your hips and waist area and is a sign of extra fat that gathers when you are obese or overweight. It's quite common in people these days who are not very regular with their workout regime.

One leaves no stone unturned in order to hide the love handles. Some take the help of spanks (tummy tuckers) while some even try and avoid tight clothes. So, if you are one of them, who can do anything to say goodbye to this undesirable fat then we have a permanent solution for you. We are here with a set of 3 floor exercises that will help you get rid of the excess fat in your lower area.

Russian Twist

Not just works for your love handles, but it's effective in building your shoulders and core.

Steps:

Sit on the floor with your feet slightly up from the floor.

Bend your knees.

Have your spine tilted inwards at around 45-degree angle.

Get your arms straight out in the front and hold your hands together.

Now turn your upper body to your right and then to your left.

Perform 50 repetitions.

Bicycle Crunches

Apart from helping you in getting rid of love handles, bicycle crunches improve your abdomen area and get you tones abs too.

Steps:

Lie down on your back and keep your hands at the back of your head.

Now raise both your legs by bending your knees one by one.

Try touching your elbow with your knee by crunching to one side while you extend the other leg straight.

Repeat it 30 times.





Side Plank Hip Lift

It is one of the easiest ways to work on your core. It also reduces love handles.

Steps:

Lie sideways with your legs straight and on top of eachother.

Now lift your body on one elbow while keeping the other hand on your waist.

Also, keep your feet on the floor.

Now turn around and do the same with the other hand.

Repeat it 15 times on either side.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal