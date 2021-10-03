New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: There's hardly any disease that yoga can't cure and there are many yoga poses dedicated to a number of health problems. Meru Vakrasana is one of the most effective asanas as it cures a lot of issues related to digestion. The word 'Vakra' in Vakrasana stands for crooked. In this pose, the spine is curved or bent, that is why it is called Vakra Asana.

This is a very important asana among the asanas performed by bending the spine. Such asanas increase the flow of prana in the area of common air around the navel. They nourish the organs like pancreas, kidney, stomach, small intestine, liver and gall bladder and cure diseases related to them.

Benefits of Meru Vakrasana

As we mentioned above that this asana works wonders for acidity, gas and constipation. Apart from that, Meru Vakrasana comes with a number of other benefits such as:

It is very beneficial for diabetic patients. Activates the pancreas so that the right amount of insulin starts to be produced.

The extra fat accumulated on the waist and abdomen gradually starts reducing.

Removes the stiffness of the spine and makes it flexible.

Relieves from back pain.

Keeps the body active.

Precautions to take while performing Meru Vakrasana

There are certain precautions that one needs to take while practicing the Meru Vakrasana since it involves spine and other major body parts which may have a sprain.

If you have knee pain, do not practice this asana.

People who have a severe back disease should not do it.

If one is facing an issue of ulcers or any such disease, then they should also avoid doing this asana.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Singh (@ps_yogasana)

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal