New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Who doesn't wants a flat stomach and sculpted abs, but the journey to six-pack abs is not easy and full of pain. However, for fitness enthusiasts, it's nothing as they like working hard and sweating in the gym to be fit and healthy. So, if you are a fitness freak and wants perfect toned abs, then this article is for you.

Achieving the toned abs needs months of workout and a strict healthy diet. So, if you are ready to give your 100 per cent then, include the below exercises in your daily routine. Also, to perform these exercises, you are not required any equipment and can do it from the comforts of home. So let's start!

1. Hip Dip Planks

- Situp on your elbow and feet and slowly rotate your body to the left without touching the ground.

- Come back to your elbow plank position.

- Now repeat this exercise with your right hip. This counts as one rep.

- Do at least 3*15 reps.

2. Russian Bicycles

This exercise will increase strength and stability through the core. Also, cycling will improve strength in the hips and glutes.

- Sit on the mat with your legs and arms stretched and then, lean back at a 45-degree angle.

- Now, draw your left knee towards your chest and slightly rotate your torso and arms towards the left.

- Hold for three seconds and release your body, bringing in a rest position.

- Next, repeat this set with your right leg and keep your feet elevated at all times.

- Do at least 3*15 reps

3. Starfish Crunches

- This exercise will sculpt your core. So start by lying on the mat with both your arms and legs stretched, creating an X letter.

- Now, lift your right hand and left leg in the air and try to touch them both.

- Repeat this exercise with your left hand and right leg.

- Do at least 3*15 reps.

4. Cross crunches

Doing Cross Crunches make sure that your abs are doing the all work and breath out as you squeeze your abs. Keep your legs static as you bring your elbow towards the opposite knee

- Lie flat on your back on the mat with your knees bent.

- Now, support your head with both your hands.

- Crunch and bring your left hand towards the right knee.

- Repeat this exercise with the right hand and left knee.

- Do at least 3*15 reps

5. Cross leg crunches

This exercise will strengthen your core and abdominal muscles.

- Lie flat on your back with your knees bent and both hands supporting the back of your head.

- Now, keep your right leg on the left knee.

- Contract abs by lifting your head with your left hand towards your legs.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv