New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Having toned thighs and perfect curved hips is every woman's dream. However, to achieve that toned, sculpted curve, one needs to put in great efforts like hitting the gym and doing tough exercises. But, we have a solution for you which is not just light, can be done from the comforts of home.

Yoga asanas are one of the best options when it comes to physical and mental fitness. It not just tones your body parts but also helps overall mobility, flexibility and strength. Also, yoga is one form that you can do the whole day without putting stress on your body. So if you are looking for easy and best exercised to tone hips and thighs then, here we are with four asanas that can help:

1. Setubandhasan or bridge pose

- Lie on your back on the yoga mat.

- Fold your leg upwards

- Now, while inhaling, try to lift your hips upwards and remain in this position for few seconds.

- After few seconds, bring down your hips while exhaling.

- Do this asana at least 5 times.

2. Ek pada adho mukh Shvanaasan

- Stand straight and then slowly take your hands down, touching the yoga mat. (Maintain a distance between your feet and hands)

- Now, slowly take your right leg upwards and stay in this position for a few seconds.

- After few seconds, bring down the leg slowly and repeat with the left leg.

- Do this asana at least 5 times.

3. Vyaghrasana

- Come on your knees and rest your hands on the mat, maintaining a distance between the knee and the hands. Staying on the knees, rest both the hands on the mat forward, down.

- Now, slowly fold your right leg and bring it inwards, touching your forehead and then stretch it outwards.

- Repeat the asana with the left leg.

- Do this asana at least 5 times.

4. Marjariasana

- Stand on your knees.

- Lean forward and rest the hands on the ground, maintaining distancing between knee and hands.

- Now, while inhaling, lift the head and tilt the spine downwards so that the back looks like a bow.

- Stay like this position for at least 3 seconds and then slowly come back to the same position.

- Now, while exhaling slowly, contract the stomach inwards and stretch the hips outwards.

- The head will remain between both hands, and try to see your navel in this position.

- Try to stay in this for at least 3 seconds.

- Try to do this asana at least 3 to 5 times.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv