New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sankranti is the transmigration of the Sun from one rashi (zodiac) to the next rashi. There are twelve Sankrantis in a year and Vrishchik aka the Scorpio is the eighth astrological sign in the Zodiac. Vrishchik is the fixed, water sign associated with the Scorpio and it's sign ruler is Mars.

On Vrishchik Sankranti, people donate food, clothes etc as donations and charities are considered sacred during this time. Apart from this, taking bath in holy rivers is also considered very auspicious.

Vrishchik Sankranti 2021: Date and time

Vrishchika Sankranti Punya Kaal Muhurt

Vrishchika Sankranti on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Vrishchika Sankranti Punya Kala - 07:35 to 13:18

Duration - 05 Hours 43 Mins

Vrishchika Sankranti Maha Punya Kala - 11:31 to 13:18

Duration - 01 Hour 47 Mins

Vrishchika Sankranti Moment - 13:18

Vrishchik Sankranti 2021: Significance

As per Hindu belief, the Sankranti duration is considered higly significant for donations, charity, penance and performance of Shraddh for ancestors. Taking bath in holy rivers is treated very auspicious.

Sun will transit during midnight of November 16 and 17 from zodiac sign Libra to zodiac sign Scorpio. On Tula Rashi, placement of Sun is not good and Sun is in weaker position, now it will move to Vrishchik Rashi which is better house for Sun, here it regains energy. Sun will remain in Vrishchik for about a month. It's position will affect the individual as well the country and the world.

In the Tamil Calendar, the Vrishchik Sankranti denotes the beginning of 'Karthigai Masam' and in Malayalam calendar 'Vrischika Masam', Hindu community people here observe rituals of Vrishchik Sankranti with immense devotion.

Vrishchik Sankranti 2021: Rituals

- Devotees pray Surya Dev as Vrishchik Sankranti is dedicated to Sun God.

- Devotees take Sankraman Snan.

- Donations is considered very auspicious on this day, it should be done during specific timing to get maximum benefits.

- Devotees perform Shraddh and Pitru Tarpan, which is an important ritual of the day.

- Donation of cow to Brahmin on Vrishchik Sankranti is considered very auspicious.

- Vishnu Sahastrnama, Aditya Hriday etc. are the Hindu scriptures read on the day.

- Vedic mantras and hymns are recited.

