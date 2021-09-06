Vrishabhotsava 2021: As per Hindu belief, devotees who observe fast on this day, are blessed with healthy and wealthy life.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Vrishabhotsava is considered one of the auspicious festivals of Hindus as it is dedicated to the bull Nandi, Lord Shiva's vehicle. This special day generally falls after the monsoon month, that is, late August or early September, during Krishna Paksha. On this day devotees, especially, farmers worship Lord Shiva and Lord Vishu to seen their special blessings. Also, devotees observe a day-long fast to please the lords by doing charity and helping needy people.

Vrishabhotsava 2021: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date: September 7, Tuesday

Sunrise: 6:02 AM

Sunset: 6:36 PM

Shubh Tithi Begins: 6:02 AM, September 7

Shubh Tithi Ends: 11:37 PM, September 8

Vrishabhotsava 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes

- Take a vow to observe a day-long fast

- Worship Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu

- Chant mantras, recite prayers, etc and offer incense sticks and flowers

- offer prasad and conclude puja by performing aarti

Vrishabhotsava 2021: Significance

As per Hindu belief, devotees who observe fast on this day, are blessed with healthy and wealthy life. Also, this day is considered auspicious for Shraddh Tharpan or Pitru Tharpan. On this day, cow daan is considered quite sacred. It is said that those who help the needy or do charity on this day get special blessings from both the gods.

It was this day Lord Shiva blessed Lord Vishnu with Garuda after being pleased by his devotion. Also, Lord Indra observed the same fast and blessed with Airavata. Lord Sun got his seven horses chariot, Lord Moon got the special ruby aeroplane, the God of Water got crocodile, Lord Yamraj got a buffalo and Lord Kubera got his Pushkar Vimaan after observing this auspicious fast.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv