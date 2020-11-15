Vrischika Sankranti 2020: This day holds great importance for the devotees and it is observed with full devotion and enthusiasm, check out puja vidhi, date and shubh muhurat.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Vrischika Sankranti is an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar as it marks the movement of the sun from Libra zodiac sign to Scorpio zodiac sign. According to the Indian astrology horoscope system, the Scorpio sign acquires the 8th position and this planetary shift of sun helps to regain energy and it occurs during a specific time of the year. This day holds great importance for the devotees and it is observed with full devotion and enthusiasm.

Vrischika Sankranti Date:

Vrischika Sankrati is falling on November 16, 2020.

Vrischika Sankranti Shubh Muhurat:

The Punya Kaal Muhurta will begin from November 16 at 6:45 AM and will end at 7:01 AM. The Maha Punya Kaal Muhurta will begin at 6:37 AM and will end at 7:01 AM.

Significance of Vrischika Sankranti

The word 'san' means plenty and the word 'kranti' means radical change, thus the all over meaning Sankranti is to bring positive changes in our life. The Vrischika Sankranti is an auspicious day for Hindus, especially for those residing in the eastern regions of India. There are a total of 12 Sankranti in a year and each of these Sankranti marks the start of a new Hindu month.

Vrischika Sankranti, Puja Vidhi:

On this day, the devotees worship Lord Sun. They seek the blessing of Bhagwaan Surya on this day. The devotees also gives 'daan' during this day and it should be performed during the specific timing to gain maximum benefits. On the occasion of Vrischika Sankranti ‘Shradh’ and ‘Pitru Tarpan’ are important rituals of the day.

