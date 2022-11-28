Vivah Panchami 2022: History, Significance, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Vidhi Of This Special Day

THE MARRIAGE of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita is commemorated on the auspicious day of Vivah Panchami. It is celebrated every year on the Panchami of the Shukla Paksha during the Margashirsha month of the Hindu calendar. The day commemorated the marriage anniversary of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita and is celebrated in various parts of the country.

Vivah Panchami 2022: Date and Shubh Muhurat

This auspicious day is being celebrated on November 28 this year. According to Drik Panchang, the Panchami Tithi begins at 04:25 PM on November 27 and ends at 01:35 PM on November 28, 2022.

Vivah Panchami 2022: Significance

This propitious day is celebrated to mark the grand event of the marriage anniversary of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita across the country, especially in Ayodhya. This day of Vivah Panchami holds great significance in Hindu scriptures and the holy book of Ramayana.

Vivah Panchami 2022: Story

Maharishi Vishwamitra once approached King Dasharath and urged him to let Ram watch over his Yagna. Lord Ram and brother Lakshman were permitted to accompany sage Vishwamitra by King Dasharath despite his reluctance. After successfully completing his Yagna, Vishwamitra, Ram, and Laxman went back to Mithila. Janak, the ruler of Mithila at the time, had planned a Swayamvar for Princess Sita.

All participants had to lift and string the enormous Shiva Dhanusha bow, which was resting on the ground. However, the bow was so big and heavy that the participants were unable to lift it. Ram, who had strung the bow and divided it into two, was then asked by Sage Vishwamitra. To his delight, King Janak arranged for Sita to marry Lord Ram.

Vivah Panchami 2022: Celebrations

The day is celebrated with grandeur and jubilation in Ayodhya and Janakpur in Nepal. On this special occasion, people visit the birthplace of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. Temples are decorated with lamps, lights, flowers and idols of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita are worshipped. According to ancient beliefs, devotees who listen to the story of Lord Rama and Sita's marriage are blessed with desired life partner and it brings luck and prosperity in their lives.

Vivah Panchami 2022: Puja Vidhi/Rituals

On Vivah Panchami, devotees wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath. Puja is organised in the homes. For commemorating the puja, devotees have to place an idol of Lord Rama along with Goddess Sita and adorn them with beautiful clothes, jewellery and flower garlands. Light ghee diya, offer rose flowers, fresh fruits, sweets and bhog to Lord Rama and Sita after the puja and distribute among people as prasad. Devotees need to chant Rama Stuti and aarti and organising Ramcharitmanas Paath for 24 hours is also a part of the celebrations.