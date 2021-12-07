New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Vivah Panchami 2021 is one of the significant days for Hindus as it commemorates the wedding anniversary of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. The day falls on the Panchami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Margashira, according to the Hindu calendar. On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and seek Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's blessings for happy and healthy married life. This year, Vivah Panchami will be observed on December 8, 2021.

Also, as per belief, it was on this day, Goswami Tulsidas completed the Ramcharitmanas, an Awadhi version of Ramayana (originally composed by Valmiki).

Vivah Panchami 2021: Date and Shubh Timing

Date: December 8, Wednesday

Panchami Tithi Begins - 11:40 PM on Dec 07, 2021

Panchami Tithi Ends - 09:25 PM on Dec 08, 2021

Vivah Panchami 2021: Significance

As per Hindu texts, Goddess Sita's father, King Janak, organised a Swayamvar for his daughter, but he put forth one condition in front of all the kings and princes who came to marry Goddess Sita, that they have to lift Lord Shiva's Pinaka Bow. The swayamvar was also attended by Lord Ram and his younger brother Lakshman.

As the swayamvar began, none of the prince or king was able to lift the Pinaka Bow, so Guru Vishwamitra insisted Lord Shri Ram try and lift the bow. Lord Ram immediately got up and lifted the bow effortlessly. It impressed King Janak, and he joyfully married his daughter to Lord Ram,

Vivah Panchami 2021: Puja Ritual

On this day, devotees in India and Nepal, especially Janakpur, a grand celebration is organised. Devotees perform special puja and seek the blessing for happy and peaceful married life.

