Vivah Panchami 2020: This year as per Hindu calendar, Vivah Panchami will be celebrated on 19th December 2020. It is also believed that on this very day Tulsi Das completed the Ramcharitra Manas.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Vivah Panchami also known as Ram vivah festival, is one of the most auspicious events of Hindus as it was on this day Lord Ram and mother Sita was married. The Vivah Panchami 2020 is observed on the fifth day of the fortnight of Margashish month, so, every year on Margashirsha Shukla Panchami we celebrate this festival.

This year as per Hindu calendar, Vivah Panchami will be celebrated on 19th December 2020. It is also believed that on this very day Tulsi Das completed the Ramcharitra Manas.

Shubh Muhurat of Vivah Panchami :

As per reports, Panchami will start on 18th December 2020 at 02:22 pm and will end on 19th December 2020, at 02:14 pm.

Significance of Vivah Panchami:

As per Hindu Puranic, it is said that people who are facing any obstacles in getting married or in married life must worship and keep fast on Vivah Panchami.

It is said that the ceremony resolves all the problems related to married life and makes it more happening.

Puja Vidhi of Vivah Panchami

On this day Hindus are advised to wake up early in the morning, bathe and should wear clean clothes for puja. Place statue of Lord Ram and mother Sita, offer yellow clothes to lord Ram and red clothes to mother Sita. Then do the tilak, dhup and start the worship with the rituals. Also, light the clay lamps and decorate your home with it.

Also, on this day it is considered auspicious to recite the wedding of Lord Ram and mother Sita in Bal kand and in Ramcharitmanas auspicious as it can end all the problems people face in their marital life.

As per mythological beliefs, on this day in Treta Yuga, the marriage of lord Ram and mother Sita was completed. This festival is specially celebrated in Nepal and Mithilanchal.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Vivah Panchami also known as Ram vivah festival, is one of the most auspicious events of Hindus as it was on this day Lord Ram and mother Sita was married. The Vivah Panchami 2020 is observed on the fifth day of the fortnight of Margashish month, so, every year on Margashirsha Shukla Panchami we celebrate this festival.

This year as per Hindu calendar, Vivah Panchami will be celebrated on 19th December 2020. Also, it is believed that on this very day Tulsi Das completed the Ramcharitra Manas.

Shubh Muhurat of Vihah Panchami :

As per reports, Panchami will start on 18th December 2020 at 02:22 pm and will end on 19th December 2020, at 02:14 pm.

Significance of Vivah Panchami:

As per Hindu Puranic, it is said that people who are facing any obstacles in getting married or in married life must worship and keep fast on Vivah Panchami.

It is said that the ceremony resolves all the problems related to married life and makes it more happening.

Puja Vidhi of Vivah Panchami

On this day Hindus are advised to wake up early in the morning, bathe and should wear clean clothes for puja. Place statue of Lord Ram and mother Sita, offer yellow clothes to lord Ram and red clothes to mother Sita. Then do the tilak, dhup and start the worship with the rituals. Also, light the clay lamps and decorate your home with it.

Also, on this day it is considered auspicious to recite the wedding of Lord Ram and mother Sita in Bal kand and in Ramcharitmanas auspicious as it can end all the problems people face in their marital life.

As per mythological beliefs, on this day in Treta Yuga, the marriage of lord Ram and mother Sita was completed. This festival is specially celebrated in Nepal and Mithilanchal.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv