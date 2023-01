Vivah Muhurat 2023: Best 28 Marriage Muhurats From January To March | Complete List

WITH THE Sun entering the Capricon zodiac sign, the Kharmas season has culminated With this, the beautiful wedding season has begun again. From weddings, traditional piercing to bridal home entries, the auspicious period for auspicious rituals is about to begin. According to the traditional Hindu calendar, the year of 2023 is likely to wintess numerous Abujh muhuratas such as Teej, Devuthani Ekadashi, Basant Panchami and many more. Look below the complete list of auspicious marriage dates from January to March 2023.

January 2023

January 15 (Sunday)

January 16 (Monday)

January 18 (Wednesday)

January 19 (Thursday)

January 25 (Wednesday)

January 26 (Thursday)

January 27 (Friday)

January 30 (Monday)

January 31 (Tuesday)

February 2023

February 06 (Monday)

February 07 (Tuesday)

February 08 (Wednesday)

February 09 (Thursday)

February 10 (Friday)

February 12 (Sunday)

February 13 (Monday)

February 14 (Tuesday)

February 15 (Wednesday)

February 17 (Friday)

February 22 (Wednesday)

February 23 (Thursday)

February 28 (Tuesday)

March 2023

March 01 (Wednesday)

March 05 (Sunday)

March 06 (Monday)

March 09 (Thursday)

March 11 (Saturday)

March 13 (Monday)