6 Vitamin D Rich Food Items You Must Include In Your Regular Diet

VITAMIN D also referred to as 'Calciferol' is one the most essential nutrient for the body present in a few foods. It is essential for maintaining healthy bones and teeth. It plays a vital role in regulating inflammation and the immune functions of the body.

Vitamin D Deficiency is a major health concern across the globe. According to 2019-pan India study, 70 to 90 per cent of Indians experience vitamin D deficiency which can have several consequences on the health of individuals. A study by BMC Public Health reported that approximately 1 billion people around the globe are affected with Vitamin D deficiency along with around 50 per cent of the global population suffering from Vitamin D insufficiency.

Few foods rich in Vitamin D can help curb the deficiency of Vitamin D in the body. Look below at the list of some Vitamin D-rich food items to include in your regular diet.

1. Egg Yolks

Egg yolks are not only a rich source of nutrients, but they also contain fats, vitamins and minerals which benefit the body. The yolk of one large egg contains around 37 IU of Vitamin D which makes them a convenient source to get Vitamin D. They can be used in breakfast, lunch and dinner for a healthy body.

2. Fortified Milk

According to research by National Health and Nutrition Survey (NHANES), milk is one of the best sources of Vitamin D in the American diet. Americans get nearly half of their vitamin D from milk. Fortified milk typically contains 3 mg of Vitamin D.

3. Fish

Fish contains sufficient nutrients important for the body such as Omega-3 acids, calcium, iodine, iron and zinc. According to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, As the major food source of vitamin D, fish consumption increases concentrations of 25(OH)D, although recommended fish intakes cannot optimize vitamin D status.

4. Mushrooms

Mushrooms are the only non-animal food product with substantial amounts of vitamin D and can be considered a primary source for vegans. Mushrooms create Vitamin D when exposed to the sun.

5. Orange Juice

There are no natural sources for Vitamin D, but orange juice has health-promoting nutrients and vitamin D. Homemade fresh orange juice should be consumed to get the necessary amounts of Vitamin D.

6. Cod Liver Oil

The cod liver is derived from the livers of codfish. COd lover is believed to contain high levels of Vitamin A and D and helps to maintain bone density and lower blood pressure. According to WebMD, cod liver provides a decent amount of vitamin D in a small serving only.