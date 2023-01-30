Vitamin B12: 5 Alarming Signs And Symptoms That Indicate Deficiency Of This Essential Nutrient You Must Not Ignore

VITAMIN B12 is a water-soluble vitamin that is present in some foods naturally and added to others and available as dietary supplements. It is an essential nutrient that plays an integral role in red blood cell formation, cell metabolism, nerve function, and production of DNA, the molecules inside the cells that carry genetic information.

Food sources of Vitamin B12 include meat, fish, poultry, and fortified breakfast meals among others. Vitamin B12 is also known as 'cobalamin' and is an essential nutrient that the body needs but cannot produce. As vitamin B12 plays a major role in our health, its deficiency can be confused with some other diseases. Therefore, we bring you some signs and symptoms that indicate the deficiency of Vitamin B12.

1. Extreme Tiredness (Fatigue)

According to Healthline, your body's cells need B12 to function properly. Inadequate levels of vitamin B12 can decrease normal red blood cell production, which can impair oxygen delivery. The deficiency can cause megaloblastic anemia.

2. Pale or Yellow Skin

Anemia related to B12 deficiency may make the skin pale due to a lack of fully-matured, healthy red blood cells in the body. B12 deficiency can also cause a condition called jaundice, which makes the skin and the whites of your eyes take on a yellowish color.

3. Headaches

Numerous studies show that headaches are amongst the most commonly reported symptoms related to B12 deficiency in both adults and kids. A 2020 study published in the National Library of Medicine states that headaches are the most common symptom of B12 deficiency in adolescents.

4. Gastrointestinal Issues

The deficiency of vitamin B12 can also cause diarrhea, nausea, constipation, gas and bloating, and other gastrointestinal symptoms.

5. Tingling Sensations in Hands And Feet

Vitamin B12 deficiency can also cause severe itching in the hands and feet. It causes a burning sensation in the hands, arms, feet, and soles.

6. Pain and Inflammation Of Mouth And Tongue

According to Healthline, Glossitis is a medical term that refers to an inflamed, red, and painful tongue. It can be caused by a B12 deficiency. In people with this deficiency, glossitis can appear alongside stomatitis, which is characterized by sores and inflammation in the mouth. Even though glossitis and stomatitis are common in people with B12 deficiency-related anemia, they can also occur without anemia and can be a sign of an early B12 deficiency.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)