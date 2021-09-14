Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya was born on September 15th, 1860 in Muddenahalli, Kingdom of Mysore (present-day Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka). Know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: "Every man who has become great owes his achievement to incessant toil." This was said by Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, the father of Indian engineering. Engineering day is right around the corner and it is celebrated on September 15 in the honour of Sir MV.

He was an Indian civil engineer who is considered one of the greatest engineers of India and was even felicitated with India's highest honour, the Bharat Ratna in 1955. And therefore, to acknowledge his contribution to science, the Engineer's Day is observed. The special day also pays regards and tribute to all engineers whose contribution towards the development of the nation is memorable.

For the unversed, Engineer's Day is also celebrated in Sri Lanka and Tanzania.

Biography and work

Visvesvaraya was born on September 15th, 1860 in Muddenahalli, Kingdom of Mysore ( present-day Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka ). His parents were Mokshagundam Srinivasa Shastry and Venkatalakshamma, they hailed from Mokshagundam village, which is at present in Andhra Pradesh. Here's a list of his important changes and honours:

He implemented intricate system of irrigation.

When he designed a flood protection system in Hyderabad, he was given a celebrity status.

With his developed system Vishakhapatnam port was protected from sea erosion.

At the age of 90 years he was called "Father of Modern Mysore State".

Recognition and honour

In his long career Visvesvaraya was immensely praised, his contribution was very great. He was recognised in many fields, most notably education and engineering.

Visvesvaraya Technological University in Belagavi, and many other colleges were named in his honour.

His alma mater the College of Engineering, Pune has erected a statue in his honour.

In his honour Banglore museum is given the name The Visvesvarayya Industrial and Technological Museum.

Sir M. Visvesvaraya Station, Central College in Bengaluru on purple line and Sir Visvesvarayya Moti Bagh in Delhi on Pink Line, are metro stations named in his honour.

At his birth place Muddenahalli, Visvesvaraya National Memorial Trust manages a memorial.

For his contribution to the public good he was knighted as a Knight Commander of British Indian Empire by King George V.

To celebrate his 157th birthday, on September, 15th, 2018, Visvesvaraya was given honour with a Google Doodle.

Quotes by him

“Self-examination not moral or spiritual, but secular – that is, a survey and analysis of local conditions in India and a comparative study of the same with those in other parts of the globe.”

“Mental energy is wasted in caste disputes and village factions.”

“It is better to work out than rust out.”

"The way to build a nation is to build a good citizen. The majority of the citizens should be efficient, of good character and possess a reasonable high sense of duty.”

"Every man who has become great owes his achievement to incessant toil.”

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal