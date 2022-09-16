Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook Status To Share On This Auspicious Day

Vishwakarma Puja falls on the last day of the Bengali month Bhadra which is also known as the 'Bhadra Sankranti' or 'Kanya Sankranti'. According to the Gregorian calendar, this day celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma, the son of Lord Brahma and chief creator of the world. This year Lord Vishwakarma Puja will be celebrated on September 17, Saturday. This day is also celebrated as Vishwakarma Jayanti.

Lord Vishwakarma is considered the Swayambhu of the world. He constructed the holy city of Dwarka where Lord Krishna ruled and also created many outstanding weapons for gods. According to Rig Veda, he is known to be the divine carpenter.

On this day, share some heartwarming wishes, quotes and messages with your family and friends.

Vishwakarma Puja 2022 Wishes

"Vishwakarma Puja ke shubh avsar par, meri taraf se aap sabhi ko dheron shubh kamnayein."

"May the architect of the Gods shower you and your family with his choicest blessing. A very Happy Vishwakarma Puja to you and your family."

"May you have the beautiful home of your dreams and succeed in all your endeavours. Have a shubh Vishwakarma Puja with your loved ones."

"Vishwakarma Prabhu ki kripa aap par sadaiv bani rahe. Aaj ke is pavan avsar par mera pranam sweekar karein."

"Vihswakrma Puja ko bhakti aur prem se manaye. Happy Vishwakrma Puja."

"May you be blessed with success and growth in your home, business and life. A very Happy Vishwakarma Puja to you."

Vishwakarma Puja 2022 Quotes

"Lord Vishwakarma is the divine craftsman, sculptor, architect and engineer of the Gods and also the creator of the universe. Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2022."

"May you be blessed with success and growth in all endeavours of life. A very Happy Vishwakarma Puja to you."

"Today is the day to pray to the creator of tools and machines and seek his blessings for a progressive and prosperous life...Warm wishes on Vishwakarma Puja."

"Hoping that the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti marks the beginning of a new era of happiness, success and prosperity in your life."

Vishwakarma Puja 2022 Messages

"On the birth anniversary of the divine architect Lord Vishwakarma. Wishing you all a very Happy Vishwakarma Puja."

"I wish you the best of the Vishwakarma Puja celebrations. Let us commemorate this day by honouring all our tools and machines and praying for the continued blessings of Lord Vishwakarma."

"Wishing a very blessed and Happy Vishwakarma Puja. May the celebrations of this auspicious day last forever in your life."

"May Lord Vishwakarma fill every day of your life with happiness, your home with harmony and your professional life with great success."

"May Lord Vishwakarma- the deity of all craftsmen and architects endow upon you his virtue and goodwill. Happy Vishwakarma Day 2022."