Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Know Date, Auspicious Timings, Significance And Puja Rituals Here

THE auspicious festival of Vishwakarma puja also known as the Vishwakarma Jayanti or Bhadra Sankranti is celebrated with great favour and joy across the country. The Vishwakarma Puja, this year will be celebrated on September 17, 2022. This is a day for the celebration of Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect. It is predominantly celebrated in the Indian states such as Karnataka, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bihar and Tripura.

This day is observed to celebrate the birth of Lord Vishwakarma, the architect, who constructed the holy city of Dwarka where Lord Krishna ruled and also created many outstanding weapons for gods such as Lord Shiva's Trishul, Lord Vishnu's Sudarshana Chakra, Lanka King Ravana's Pushpaka Vimana and Indra's Vajra.

It is believed that people who are associated with the field of architecture and creation should worship Lord Vishwakarma by reciting Vishwakarma Puja's mantras and aarti.

Vishwakarma Puja Significance

The Vishwakarma Puja, this year will be celebrated on September 17. On this auspicious day, people organise puja at their factories and industrial areas to seek blessings for excellence in their fields. The devotees worship the idols of Lord Vishwakarma and their machines at their workplaces and homes. On this day, the workers take off and perform rituals of the puja throughout the day.

Vishwakarma Puja Timing

According to the Hindu Solar calendar, this auspicious day takes place on the last day of the Bhadra month, between September and October. Vishwakarma Puja, this year falls during Kanya Sankranti on September 17, 2022. The Muharat for the pooja will begin at 07:36 AM, according to the Drik Panchang.

Vishwakarma Puja Vidhi

On the day of the Vishwakarma Puja, get up early and talk a bath. Clean your puja room with the gangajal. Then take a wooden chowki and cover it with a clean yellow cloth. Then place the idol of Lord Ganesh, Lord Vishnu and Lord Vishwakarma on the chowki. Apply tilak to Ganesh ji, Lord Vishnu and Lord Vishwakarma and light the Diya. Offer flowers and incense sticks to the deities. Chant the mantras dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma and offer the homemade bhog, afterwards do aarti and conclude the puja by asking for forgiveness for any mistake that you might have committed during the puja.