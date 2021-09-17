Vishwakarma Puja 2021: Lord Vishwakarma is known for building the holy city Dwarka, Lord Vishnu's Sudharshan Chakra, Lord Shiva's Trishul and others. Send these wishes, messages and quotes to your family and friends.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Vishwakarma Puja 2021 dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma as on this auspicious tithi he was born. As per Hindu mythology, he is a Lord of creation and the first architect of the world. This day is also celebrated as Vishwakarma Jayanti. As per Hindu mythology, he is the son of Lord Brahma, however other texts state that he is an incarnation of Lord Shiva. Lord Vishwakarma is known for building the holy city Dwarka, Lord Vishnu's Sudharshan Chakra, Lord Shiva's Trishul and others.

As the auspicious festival is here, we have brought you some wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your family and friends. Also, you can share them on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Vishwakarma Puja 2021: Wishes

Vishwakarma Puja ke shubh avsar par, meri or se aap sabhi ko dheron shubh kamnayein.

Vishwakarma Prabhu ki kripa aap par sadaiv bani rahe. Yehi humari kamna hain. Happy Vishwakarma Puja.

Here's wishing you and your family a blissful Vishwakarma Puja.

Here's extending my heartfelt greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Puja.

Also Read: Vishwakarma Puja 2021: Know history, significance and puja vidhi of this auspicious day

On the auspicious day of Vishwakarma Puja, here's extending my warm, sincere wishes to you and your family.

Vishwakarma Puja ko Bhakti aur Prem se manayein. Happy Vishwakarma Puja.

Aapko aur aapke pariwar ko Vishwakarma Puja ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

On this great day, I am sending you best wishes. May Lord Vishwakarma fulfil all your desires! Happy Vishwakarma puja 2021 to you and your family!

Vishwakarma Prabhu ki kripa aap par sadaiv bani rahe. Aaj ke is pavan avsar par mera pranam sweekar karein.

I hope that the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti marks the beginning of a new era of happiness, success, and prosperity in your life.

On the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, I wish you and your business the best of Lord Vishwakarma’s blessings.

Sending wishes for prosperity and happiness to everyone. Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2021!

Vishwakarma Puja 2021: Quotes

May you be blessed with success and growth in all your endeavours. A very Happy Vishwakarma Puja to you.

May the architect of the Gods shower you and your family with his choicest blessings.

May you have the beautiful home of your dreams, and may you succeed in all your endeavours—a very Happy Vishwakarma Puja to you and your family.

May you be blessed with success and growth in all your endeavours. A very Happy Vishwakarma Puja to you.

Vishwakarma Puja 2021: Messages

May Lord Vishwakarma shower you with his choicest blessings, and may you succeed in all your endeavours. A very happy Vishwakarma Puja to you and everyone at home.

I wish you the best of the Vishwakarma Jayanti celebrations. Let us commemorate this day by honouring all of our tools and machines and praying for the continued blessings of Lord Vishwakarma.

On the birth anniversary of the divine architect Lord Vishwakarma. Wishing you all a very Happy Vishwakarma Puja!

May Lord Vishwakarma – the deity of all craftsmen and architects endow upon you his virtue and goodwill. Happy Vishwakarma Day 2021.

May the creator of machines & tools Lord Vishwakarma grant you virtue and goodwill. Say loudly “sri sri Vishwakarma Baba ki jai” Wish you a happy celebration of Vishwakarma Jayanti 2021 to all!

May the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti bring a new start of happiness, success and prosperity in your life, have a blessed year ahead. Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2021!

Also Read: Vishwakarma Puja 2021: Check out shubh muhurat, mantras and celebrations on this auspicious day

With the grace of Lord Vishwakarma, may you be blessed with skills and creativity on this auspicious day. Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti to you and your entire family! May your day be filled with joy!

May Lord Vishwakarma Puja bless you with everything you desire and dream of. May success accompany you in every step that you take! Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2021!

On the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Puja, here's extending my warm and best wishes to you and your loved ones.

On the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect. I wish you all a joyous Vishwakarma Puja!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv