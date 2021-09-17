New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Vishwakarma Puja 2021 is dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect, Lord of creation and engineer in the Rig Veda. This auspicious day is observed as the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma. He built the holy city of Dwarka, Indrapuri, Indraprastha, Hastinapur, Swargalok, Lankanagari, Lord Shiva's weapon Trishul, Lord Vishnu's Sudarshana Chakra, Lord Indra's Vajra, Pushpak Vimana, Yamraj’s Kaladand and others.

On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and worship Lord Vishwakarma for a prosperous and peaceful life. Vishwakarma Puja falls on the last day of the Bengali month Bhadra, which is also known as Bhadra Sankranti or Kanya Sankranti. This year, the day is being celebrated today, September 17, 2021.

On this auspicious day, statues and pictures of Lord Vishwakarma are installed in workplaces and factories. However, this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, the celebration will be not held on a wide scale.

Vishwakarma Puja 2021: History

Lord Vishwakarma is often stated as the son of Lord Brahma, but in other texts, he is said to be the incarnation of Lord Shiva. In the Nirukta and Brahmanas, he is stated to be the son of Bhuvana. In the Mahabharata and Harivansha, he is the son of Vasu Prabhāsa and Yoga-siddhā. In the Puranas, he is the son of Vāstu.

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Vishvakarma is blessed with three daughters named Barhishmati, Samjna and Chitrangada. In other Hindu texts, Lord Vishvakarma is stated as the husband of Gritachi.

Vishwakarma Puja 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes

- Do tilak to Lord Vishwakarma and offer incense stick, flowers, paan, cloves, fruits and sweets

- Worship electronic devices, tools, etc

- Chant mantras and conclude the puja by performing aarti

Vishwakarma Puja 2021: Significance

Lord Vishwakarma is known as the first architect and engineer. This day is mainly celebrated by factory workers, mechanics, labourers, architects and craftsmen. They offer prayers to Lord Vishwakarma and worship all electronic appliances. Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Odisha, Tripura, Assam and West Bengal.

Vishwakarma Puja is also celebrated between October and November, a day after Diwali, along with Govardhan puja.

