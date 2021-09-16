Vishwakarma Puja is observed in honor of Lord Vishwakarma who was considered the divine architect. He constructed the kingdom of Lord Krishna, in the holy city Dwarka. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Vishwakarma is a craftsman diety and was considered as the divine engineer, draftsman of the whole universe. Vishwakarma, the Hindu god is believed to be the creator of the world, the Swayambhu.

Vishwakarma Jayanti, the auspicious day dedicated to him falls on Kanya Sankranti, which comes when Sun transits from zodiac sign Leo to Virgo. This year it will be celebrated on September 17, 2021

Vishwakarma Puja 2021: Date and time

Vishwakarma Puja calculations are based on Bisuddhasidhanta, it falls on the last day of Bengal month Bhadra. It is also known as Kanya Sankranti or Bhadra Sankranti.

Sankranti Day: Thursday

Sankranti observation date: September, 17

Transit Date: September 17, 2021

Kanya Sankranti Punya Kala: 06:07 to 12:15

Kanya Sankranti Maha Punya Kala:06:07 to 08:09

Kanya Sankranti Moment: 25:29+ on September 16

Vishwakarma Puja: Significance

Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated in honor of Lord Vishwakarma. He was the divine architect who constructed the kingdom of Lord Krishna, in the holy city Dwarka. He also constructed Indraprastha, the palace of Pandavas and many more palaces. Lord Vishwakarma was known to be the creator of many fabulous weapons for the gods including Vajra for Lord Indra. He is represented as being the source of all prosperity and is considered both the divine engineer and the divine architect of the universe.

Vishwakarma Puja: Mantra

Om Vishwakarmane Namah

Vishwakarma Puja: Celebrations

- The festival is observed mainly in industries and factories.

- On this day most of the work places are open for puja only and other works are not done.

- Along with engineers, architects others also like artisans, craftsmen, mechanics, Smiths, welders, industrial and factory workers worship Lord Vishwakarma.

- Idol or picture of Lord Vishwakarma is established.

- Prayers are performed for safe working conditions, for prosperity and success in their working abilities.

- Machines and tools are also worshipped for smooth functioning.

- Mantra of Lord Vishwakarma is chanted

- After worship sweets are distributed among all.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal