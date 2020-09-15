Vishwakarma Puja 2020: Know how to perform Puja Vidhi, Aarti Katha and Mantra on this auspicious day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Vishwakarma Puja is observed on the last day of Bhadrapad month to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma. It is believed that Lord Vishwakarma was the world’s first architect and he helped Lord Bramha in the creation of the Universe. This year, Vishwakarma Puja will be observed on September 16. Those who are associated with the field of architecture and creation, they should worship Lord Vishwakarma by reciting Vishwakarma Puja Mantra and Aarti.

Vishwakarma Puja Mantra

1. Om Aadhar Shaktape Namah

2. Om Qumayi Namah

3. Om Anantam Namah

4. Prithivai Namah

At the time of worship, Vishwakarma Puja Mantra should be chanted with a rosary of Rudraksha. During chanting, make sure that the mantra is pronounced correctly.

Aarti of Lord Vishwakarma

Hum Sab Utaare aarti tumhari Hai Vishwakarma, hai Vishwakarma!

Yug-Yug se hum hain tere pujari, hai vishwakarma..!!

Murd agyaani nadaan hum hain, puja vidhi se anjaan hum hain.

Bhakti ka chahate vardan hum hain, hai Vishwakarma!

Nirbal hain tujhse bal maangte, karuna ka pyasa se jal maangte!

Shradha ka prabhu ji fal mangte hain, hai Vishwakarma!

Charno se humko lgaye hi rakhna, chhaya mein apne hi rakhna!

Dharm ka yogi bnaye hi rakhna, hai Vishwakarma!

Srishti mein tera hai raja baba, bhakton ki rakhna tum laj baba!

Dharna kisi ka n mohtaaz baba, hai Vishwakarma!

Dhan, Vaibhav, Sukh-Shanti dena, Bhay, Jan-Janjal se mukti dena!

Sankat se ladne ki shakti dena, hai Vishwakarma!

Tum Vishvpalak, tum vishvkarta, tum vishvyapak, tum kashharta!

Tum gyandaani bhandaar bharti, hai vishwkarma!!

Puja Vidhi

Place an idol of the Lord Vishwakarma at the site of worship. Light a ghee lamp and chant verses. Offer food, fruits and flowers to Lord Vishwakarma and then distribute it among the devotees.

Posted By: Srishti Goel