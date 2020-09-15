On this occasion, people worship Lord Vishwakarma to seek his blessing for progress in their jobs and businesses.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Vishwakarma Day is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect who helped Lord Brahma in the creation of the Universe. It is believed that Lord Vishwakarma constructed the holy city of Dwarka, which was ruled by Lord Krishna. According to Rigveda, Vishwakarma is mentioned as a divine carpenter and is blessed with the science of mechanics and architecture. He is known as the first engineer and architect of the world.

This year, Vishwakarma Day will be celebrated on September 16. On this occasion, people worship Lord Vishwakarma to seek his blessing for progress in their jobs and businesses. Vishwakarma Puja falls on the last day of the Bengali month Bhadra in other words as Bhadra Sankranti or Kanya Sankranti which is considered a very auspicious day.

Vishwakarma Day is celebrated in across India and parts of Nepal. Mainly, the festival is celebrated in the Indian states of Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Tripura. On this, day, devotees across various states organise Vishwakarma Puja in their offices, factories, industrial sites.

Vishwakarma Puja 2020 Mahurat:

This year, the Sankranti will begin at 7:23 pm on September 16. The puja can take place anytime after this.

Panchang of Vishwakarma Puja Day

Day: Wednesday, Ashwin Mas, Krishna Paksha, Chaturdashi Tithi.

Special: Virgo Solstice of the Sun.

Bhadra: Till 09:33 AM.

On this holy day, the devotees have to wake up early, take bath and put on clean clothes. After this, the puja takes place and the prasad is offered to the god. Vishwakarma Puja is also celebrated a day after Deepawali, along with Govardhan Puja.

On this day, people worship electronic devices, tools and refrain from using them and wishes for success in their fields and take a day off to celebrate it. Status and idols of the lord are made for the devotees to perform the puja.

Who is Lord Vishwakarma?

Lord Vishwakarma is the son of Vastu Dev and Mata Angirsi. He is known as the god of craftsmen and creators. This godman of mechanics has also helped Brahma Ji in the creation of the universe and made a map of the whole world.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma