Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020: According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Vishwakarma helped Lord Brahma in the creation of the Universe. It is also believed that Lord Vishwakarma constructed the holy city of Dwarka, which was ruled by Lord Krishna.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Vishwakarma Pooja or Vishwakarma Jayanti is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma, also known as the ‘divine architect’. The Puja is generally celebrated in the month of September or October. This year, Vishwakarma Jayanti will be celebrated on September 16.

Lord Vishwakarma is Brahma’s son, whose divine works holds immense significance for artisans and craftsmen is worshipped with a great fervour every year. On this occasion, people worship Lord Vishwakarma to seek his blessing for progress in their jobs and businesses.

Vishwakarma Pooja is widely celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Tripura, and Jharkhand.

To greet your friends and dear ones on this auspicious day, here are some Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share:

- Lord Vishwakarma is the divine craftsman, sculptor, architect and engineer of the Gods and also the creator of the Universe. Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2020.

- May Lord Vishwakarma always be with you! Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020

- May this Vishwakarma puja bring you everything you desire and everything you dream of. May success accompany you in every step that you take. Have a blessed Happy Vishwakarma Puja or Lord Vishwakarma Puja 2020.

- The creator of machine & tools is known to all, let’s pray & say loudly “sri sri Vishwakarma Baba ki jai” Wish you a happy celebration of Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 to all!

- On this auspicious day, may you be blessed with skills and creativity. Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 to all friends.

- May Lord Vishwakarma – the deity of all craftsman and architects endow upon you his virtue and good will. Happy Vishwakarma Day 2020.

- As you celebrate Vishwakarma Day 2020 with gaiety and euphoria, may peace and prosperity come your way

- Jai jai shri Vishwakarma bhagwana, Jai jai shri vishweshwar krupa nidhaana. Happy Vishwakarma day to you!

- Warm wishes on Vishwakarma Puja to everyone. Let us celebrate this day by offering prayers to Lord Vishwakarma and seek his blessings for a successful tomorrow.

- I wish that the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti be the new start of happiness, success and prosperity in your life. May you have a blessed year ahead.

- Today is the day to pray the creator of tools and machines and to seek his blessings for a progressive and prosperous life. Warm wishes on Vishwakarma Jayanti.

Posted By: Talib Khan