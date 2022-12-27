Virgo Horoscope 2023: Here's How The Earth Sign Will Fare This New Year | See Yearly Astrological Predictions

WITH THE year almost coming to an end, we bring you an elaborative yearly horoscope for Virgo Zodiac signs predicted by astrologer Harshit Mohan Sharma (Indore). Read below to know what will be in your favour and how will your life be in the year 2023.

This year the Virgo people might face various problems related to financial, professional and domestic aspects. In the initial months of the year, you may remain worried about the health of your child. Refrain from starting any new work at the beginning of the year, otherwise, heavy losses may have to be faced. The work you put your hands into might be delayed due to your lazy behaviour and health deficiencies.

At the same time, changing your mental state after getting halfway may make you feel like quitting. You are likely to have a similar mindset towards every work you start. Because of this, the expenditure may also be heavy. Take financial risk only when it is necessary. The atmosphere of your house may be full of turmoil. Health will likely remain normal. At the end of April, Jupiter will create Chandal Yoga with Rahu, due to which, the natives may experience mental stress and headache.

At the end of the year, your interest in religious work is likely to increase. You might organize some religious rituals at your home in the coming year. Travelling in the next year is likely to be comfortable and pleasant. The people who have been thinking of going abroad for a long time, their dream may get fulfilled this year. Due to the position of Buddha in the house of education, the students will develop an interest in studies. However, Virgo people are advised to avoid consuming white salt on Wednesdays. It will be beneficial if offer whole green gram beans to Lord Ganesha. Gemstone suggestion - You can wear green fluorite gemstone.