New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: People of Virgo zodiac signs will witness evident results of their hard work which they have been doing since a long time. People who are associated with industry and business will witness profit. There will be an increase in fame and reputation. Do not take decisions in the heat of the moment, as it may prove fatal for you. People with weak Saturn will get success, however, they have to do hard work for it.

During Saturn's retrograde period, you have to take every decisions very carefully. Try to keep your self-confidence strong. Your life will be busy because of too much work. Interfering in someone else work will not be appropriate for you at all.

Education Competition- Students who belong to Virgo zodiac signs will have to work hard to achieve their goals. You should not delay any educational work for your future. It is advisable to complete the academic tasks on time. You should be careful in the months of June, May, September, October. People of the Virgo zodiac sign can look for job openings in the field of food companies, fast food, hotel management, MBA, grain supplier, etc as they will get quick success.

Keep in mind that you have to struggle a little this year, so without being afraid of struggle, set your goal with full devotion and work accordingly. You will definitely get success after one or half failures.

Economic Field - You have to work hard in order to achieve financial growths, due to which you may feel disappointed. In disputed situations going on in business, you may get success in settling through an intermediary. This year, if you want to expand your business or want to start a new business, then think carefully about doing it. The months of March, June, August, November, December will be filled with troubles for you.

You will also have to pay special attention to the matters of business and the state sector. If you are a working professional, then you may get transferred from one place to another. Do not pick arguments from your superiors and subordinates, otherwise, you may face problems. Instead of relying on luck, depend more on the field of karma, as this will prove beneficial for you.

Health and Family - Despite having a strong immune, you will be troubled by physical pain, fever, cold, and stomach disorder due to disease. You may face troubles in married life. You may also remain disturbed due to family issues. There will be a decrease in social prestige. You have to tackle your married life issue in a very tactful way, in order to save your relationship.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen