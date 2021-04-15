Vinayaka Chaturthi April 2021: As the day is around the corner, we have brought you some necessary details, which will help you in worshipping Lord Ganesha on this special day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every month Vinayaka Chaturthi is celebrated on the Chaturthi (fourth) tithi of Shukla Paksha (full moon). As per the Hindu calendar, Vinayaka Chaturthi falls after the full moon or new moon, that is, Amavasya in a lunar month. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shree Ganesha and observe a day-long fast for wealth and prosperity. Also, as per Hindu belief, worshipping Ganesha on this day wards off all obstacles and troubles his devotees face, this is the only reason he is also known as Vighnaharta. This month, the auspicious day is falling on April 16, 2021.

Vinayaka Chaturthi April 2021 Date & Shubh Tithi

Date: April 16, 2021

Shubh Tithi Begins: 3:27 pm on April 15

Shubh Tithi Ends: 6:05 pm on April 16

Vinayaka Chaturthi April 2021 Puja Vidhi

- Devotees of Ganesha should wake early in the morning, bathe and wear fresh, clean clothes

- Observe a day-long fast

- Worship Lord Ganesha, chant mantras and do aarti. Also, don't forget to offer 21 strands of Durva grass, kumkum tilak and Chandan to Lord Ganesha

- For prasad, offer Naivedhya to Lord Ganesha, such as Modak, kheer and fruits.

Vinayaka Chaturthi April 2021 Mantras to Chant

"Om Ekadantaya Viddhamahe, Vakratundaya Dhimahi, Tanno Danti Prachodayat"

"Gajananam Bhoota Ganadi Sevitham, Kapittha Jambhu Phalasara Bhakshitam, Umasutam Shoka Vinasha Karanam, Namami Vighneshawara Pada Pankajam"

"Vakratunda Mahakaya, Surya Koti Samaprabaha, Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada"

Vinayaka Chaturthi April 2021 Significance

As per Hindu belief, Lord Ganesha is a symbol of learning, wisdom, prosperity, good fortune and also removes hurdles from his devotees' life. So if people worship him on Vinayaka Chaturthi day, then a devotee will be blessed by Lord Ganesha.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv