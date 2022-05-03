New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Vinayaka Chaturthi is celebrated in Shukla Paksha while the second one in Sankashti is celebrated during Krishna Paksha. This month the very first Chaturthi, the Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 will be observed on Wednesday. Devotees in India worship Lord Ganesha and observe a day-long vrat, perform Ganesha puja and end the vrat only after worshipping the deity. Also known as Ganesha and Sankashti Chaturthi, this day is celebrated with great zeal and pomp in the country.

On this day, Devotees keep a day-long vrat during the waxing phase and perform Ganesha puja and end the vrat in the evening. Being a monthly ritual, the auspicious day of Ganesh is also called Masik Vinayaka Chaturthi. Meanwhile, the main Vinayaka Chaturthi is celebrated during the Bhadrapada month.

Vinayaka Chaturthi Date and Shubh Muhurat:

Chaturthi Date: May 4th, 2022

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 07:32 AM, May 04

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 10:00 AM, May 05

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear fresh cloths

- Bathe Lord Ganesha and make him wear new clothes

- Do tilak and offer flowers, doob, incense stick, fruits, moodak, etc.

- Recite mantras and conclude the puja by performing aarti.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022: Fasting Rituals

- Take a vow of observing fasting religiously.

- Do not drink alcohol

- You may have fruits, milk and vrat recipes.

- Offer arghya to the sun.

-Do not use Tulsi while worshipping Ganesha.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022: Significance

Lord Ganesha is a loved God of the Hindu community, devotees observe fast and perform puja on this day for hurdle-free life as Ganesha is considered a 'remover oF obstacles'.Lord Ganesha signifies prosperity, wisdom, and good fortune.

