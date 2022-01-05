New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The new year of 2022 is here and Lord Ganesha devotees are ready for worshiping Ganesha on the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi on January 6th, 2022. The Chaturthi is also known as Vinayaka and Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated twice a month.

Vinayaka Chaturthi is celebrated in Shukla Paksha while the second one in Sankashti is celebrated during Krishna Paksha. The first Chaturthi this year that is Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 will be observed on Thursday.

Devotees keep a day-long visit during the waxing phase and perform Ganesha puja and end the vrat only after worshipping the deity. Being a monthly ritual, the auspicious day of Ganesh is also called Masik Vinayaka Chaturthi. Meanwhile, the main Vinayaka Chaturthi is celebrated during the Bhadrapada month.

Vinayaka Chaturthi January 2022: Date and Time

The holy day will be celebrated on January 6 from 2:34 PM on January 5 to 12:29 PM on January 6.

Vinayaka Chaturthi January 2022: Shubh Muhurat

Perform Puja for Lord Ganesha between 11:25 AM to 12:29 Pm on Thursday.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022: Significance

Vighnaharta or Lord Ganesha is loved God of the Hindu community, Devotees observe fast and perform puja on this day for hurdle-free life as Ganesha is considered as 'remover oF obstacles'.Lord Ganesha signifies prosperity, wisdom, and good fortune.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022: Vrat Vidhi

-Wake up in the Brahma Muhurat (early in the morning)

-Take a bath and wear clean clothes, Do Sankalpa

-Do Dhyana and offer Arghya to the rising Sun.

-Observe Vrat and do not consume any type of food containing onion or garlic or meat.

-Perform Puja and offer Modak and sweet to Lord.

-Read Vrat Katha and perform Aarti

-End fast only after performing the Aarti and after the sunsets.

Posted By: Ashita Singh