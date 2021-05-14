Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: As per Hindu belief, Ganesha is also known as Vighnaharta, as he takes away his devotees' pain and sufferings.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Vinayak Chaturthi is also known as Ganesha Chaturthi, is celebrated on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha and falls every month after the new moon day or Amavasya. It is one of the auspicious festivals of Hindu, especially Maharashtrians, as it marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. This month, the holy day will be celebrated on May 15, 2021, Saturday. On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and worship Lord Ganesha to seek blessings. As per Hindu belief, Ganesha is also known as Vighnaharta, as he takes away his devotees' pain and sufferings.

As the day is around the corner, we have brought you some necessary details that will help you in celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha.

Vinayaka Chaturthi May 2021 Date & Shubh Muhurat

Date: May 15, 2021

Shubh Tithi Begins: 07:59 am, May 15



Shubh Tithi Ends: 10 am, May 16

Vinayaka Chaturthi May 2021 Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes

- Collect all the puja samaghri, and around noon, start the puja

- Bath Lord Ganpati in sacred waters, make him wear new clothes and do tilak with sindoor.

- Light incense sticks and offer him durva

- Chant "Om Gan Ganpatayai Namah"

- As prasad offer him 21 ladoos of Bundi

- Conclude your puja by performing aarti

Vinayaka Chaturthi May 2021 Significance

Lord Ganesha is known by many names like Vinayaka, Vighanhartha, Ekdanta, Pillaiyar and Vinayaka Heramba. As per Hindu belief, it is auspicious to perform Chaturthi during the Madhyana (noon). Also, married couples, who are facing troubles in their paradise, should observe fast on this day to get rid of all the problems. He also fulfils the wishes of all the devotees on Chaturthi and blesses them with wisdom and patience.

