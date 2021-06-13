Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: It is also known as Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi. Varad means "asking God to fulfil any desire one has”.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021 marks the monthly birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the auspicious days for all Hindus, especially Maharashtrians. According to the Hindu calendar, each month has two Chaturthi tithis, that is, Vinayaka and Sankashti Chaturthi. Vinayaka Chaturthi is observed after Amavasya or the new moon day during the Shukla Paksha. This month the day is falling on June 14, as per Hindu belief, observing fast on this day brings in prosperity, and devotees overcome their obstacles.

Vinayaka Chaturthi is also known as Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi. Varad means "asking God to fulfil any desire one has”.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Date: June 14, Monday

Shubh Tithi Begins: 9:40 pm, June 13, 2021

Shubh Tithi Ends: 10:34 pm, June 14, 2021

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Puja Muhurat

Also known as Ganesha Chaturthi, puja is observed during the afternoon. The shubh muhurat is falling from 10:58 am to 1:45 pm on June 14, 2021.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

- Collect all the puja samaghri.

- Bath lord Ganesha with gangajal and make him wear new clothes.

- Do tilak with kumkum and offer flower, incense stick.

- Recite Ganesha Chalisa and chant mantras

- Offer bhog, that is laddus or modak

- Conclude your puja by performing Ganesha Aarti.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Mantra

Pratrnamami chaturanvandyamanmichhanukulamkhilamch varam dadanam.

Tan tundilam dwirasanadhipayajnasutram putram vilasachaturam shivayo: Shivaay.

Pratrabhajamybhayadam Khalu Bhaktashokadavanalam Ganavibhun Varkunjarasyam.

Ignorancekannanvinasanahavyavahmutsahvardhanam sutmishvarsya.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Fast Ritual

- Avoid non-vegetarian food

- Avoid sighting Moon on Chaturthi, it may falsely accuse you

- Do not use Tulsi while worshipping Ganesha.

- Avoid engaging in fight and don't harass animals

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Significance

According to Hindu belief, worshipping Lord Ganesha and observing fast on this day, keeps them away from all the obstacles and evil energies. It is said, married couples facing issues in their married life should observe fast on this day as he is also known as Vighnaharta. He is the solution to all the problems.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv