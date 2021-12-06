New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: December 7 of this year will be observed as the auspicious festival of Vinayaka Chaturthi. Devotees celebrate this holy festival of Vinayaka Chaturthi to worship Lord Ganesha. The devotees celebrate the Sankashti and Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat on the Chaturthi Tithi every Lunar fortnight (fourth day during the waning and waxing phases of the Moon, respectively).

The Chaturthi Vrat observed during the Krishna Paksha is called Sankashti or Sankat Hara Chaturthi, while the one during the Shukla Paksha is called Vinayaka Chaturthi. Tomorrow, it will mark Vinayaka Chaturthi and people will worship Lord Ganesha on the auspicious day.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Date

The Chaturthi in the month of Margashirsha will be observed on December 7.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Time

The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 2:31 AM on December 7 and ends at 11:40 PM on December 7.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Shubh Muhurat

The Vinayaka Chaturthi Puja Shubh Muhurat is between 11:10 AM to 1:15 PM.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Significance

The day is dedicated to Lord Ganesh, also known as Vighnaharta. The auspicious day is celebrated by devotees to seek blessings from the Lord. On a holy day, devotees observe a day-long fast to seek his blessings and pray for a good and peaceful life.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Vrat Vidhi

Wake up early in the Brahma Muhurat and take a bath

Do Sankalpa and meditate

Offer Arghya to the rising sun

Observe fast

Worship Lord Ganesha and offer sweets and modak

Read Vrat Katha and perform Aarti.

Posted By: Ashita Singh