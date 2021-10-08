New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021 is one of the important festivals for all Hindus as it is dedicated to Lord Shree Ganesha. This auspicious day is observed every month on the Chaturthi tithi after Amavasya, the new moon, during the Shukla Paksha, as per the Hindu calendar. As per Hindu beliefs, devotees who worship Lord Ganesha on this day are bestowed with obstacle-free life.

This month, Vinayaka Chaturthi will be observed on October 9, Saturday. On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and worship Lord Ganesha.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date: October 9, Saturday

Shubh Tithi Begins: 10:58 AM, October 9

Shubh Tithi Ends: 01:18 PM, October 9

Abhijit: 11:30 - 12:16

Amrit Kalam: 08:43 - 10:10

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Significance

Lord Ganesha is one of the most important gods in Hindus, he was given the title of Vighnaharta as he removes obstacles from devotees life and takes away their pain. Also, he bestowed his devotees with health, prosperity and wealth.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning and wear clean cloths after bath

- Collect the puja samaghiri and clean the house temple

- Bath Lord Ganesha with Ganga Jal and make him wear new clothes.

- Do tilak, offer flowers, incense stick and sweets

- Chant Om Ganpatyai Namah! for 21 times and conclude the puja by performing Ganesha aarti.

- Offer 5 ladoos to Lord Ganesha and 5 ladoos to Brahmins as it is auspicious.

Please Note: Don't offer Tulsi leaves to Lord Ganesha rather offer Durba grass.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Mantras

1. Ganesha Shubh Labh Mantra

Om shrim gam saubhagya ganpataye

Varvard sarvjanm mein vashmanya namah

2. Vakratunda Ganesha Mantra

Vakratunda mahakay surykoti samaprabha

Nirvighn kuru me dev sarv karyeshu sarvda

3. Ganesha Gayatri Mantra

Om ekdantay vidhmahey,

Vakrtunda dhimahi

Tanno danti prachodayat

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv