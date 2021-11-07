New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Vinayaka Chaturthi is one of the most significant days for all Hindus as it is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Every month the day falls on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha, according to the Hindu calendar. This year, the auspicious day is falling on November 8, 2021. On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and worship Lord Ganesha for the wealthy, prosperous and healthy life of the family.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date: November 8, Monday

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 4:21 PM on November 7, Sunday

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 1:16 PM on November 8, Monday

Vinayaka Chaturthi Puja Shubh Muhurat is between 10:59 AM to 1:10 PM, B=November 8, 2021.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Significance

Lord Ganesha is known with various names out of all he is popularly known as Vighnaharta, which means the remover of obstacles. Those who worship and observe fast on this day gets bestowed with hurdle free life and are showered with wisdom and knowledge.

Vianayaka Chaturthi 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear fresh cloths

- Bathe Lord Ganesha and make him wear new clothes

- Do tilak and offer flowers, doob, incense stick, fruits, moodak, etc.

- Recite mantras and conclude the puja by performing aarti.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Mantra

Pratrnamami chaturanvandyamanmichhanukulamkhilamch varam dadanam.



Tan tundilam dwirasanadhipayajnasutram putram vilasachaturam shivayo: Shivaay.



Pratrabhajamybhayadam Khalu Bhaktashokadavanalam Ganavibhun Varkunjarasyam.



Kannanvinasanahavyavahmutsahvardhanam sutmishvarsya.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Fasting Rituals

- Take a voe of observing fasting religiously.

- Abstain from tamsik food, such as onion, garlic, non-veg etc.

- Do not drink alcohol

- You may have fruits, milk and vrat recipes.

- Offer arghya to the sun.

-Do not use Tulsi while worshipping Ganesha.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv