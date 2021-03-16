Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: On this day, the devotees also prepare Modak and other sweets for Lord Ganesh. It is distributed as prasad on this day, here's all you need to know.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The auspicious festival dedicated to Lord Ganesh is around the corner. This festival is celebrated with full zeal and zest across the nation and it falls after the Amavasya or better known as the new moon. Every month has two Chaturthi tithis and on this day, the devotees observe a day-long fast and they offer prayers to Lord Ganesh.

When is Vinayaka Chaturthi?

The Vinayaka Chaturthi will be observed on March 17, 2021, i.e. on Wednesday.

What is the shubh tithi of Vinayaka Chaturthi?

The shubh tithi of Vinayaka Chaturthi will begin at 20:58 on March 16 and it will end at 23:28 on March 17, 2021.

What is the auspicious puja timing of Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021?

The devotees offer puja to Lord Ganesh in the afternoon on Vinayaka Chaturthi. The puja shubh muhurat will begin at 11:17 AM and it will end at 1:42 PM on March 17, 2021. The shubh muhurat for Vinayaka Chaturthi will be for 2 hours and 24 minutes only.

What is the significance of Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021?

On this day, the devotees offer prayers to Lord Ganesh. According to Hindu mythology, if the devotees observe a day-long fast and they offer prayer on this day, they achieve success in life and they don't face any obstacles in life and that is the reason why Lord Ganesh is known as Vighnaharta.

The devotees also prepare Modak and other sweets for Lord Ganesh. It is distributed as prasad on this day.

The devotees should also chant mantras dedicated to Lord Ganesh on this day:

*Vakratunda Mahakaya, Surya Koti Samaprabaha

Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada

*Gajananam Bhoota Ganadi Sevitham

Kapittha Jambhu Phalasara Bhakshitam

Umasutam Shoka Vinasha Karanam

Namami Vighneshawara Pada Pankajam

*Om Ekadantaya Viddhmahe, Vakratundaya Dheemahi

Tanno Danti Prachodayat

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma