Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Those facing problems in their married life, Vastu dosh or obstacles in their path to success, follow the below measures to bring prosperity, wealth and happiness to the house.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: According to the Hindu lunar calendar, each month, there are two Chaturthi tithi, namely Vinayaka Chaturthi and Sankashti Chaturthi. Vinayak Chaturthi is observed after Amavasya of Shukla Paksha, while Sankashti Chaturthi is observed after the full Moon of Krishna Paksha. This month Vinaya Chaturthi 2021 is being celebrated on June 14, 2021, that is, tomorrow.

Vinayaka Chaturthi is also known as Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi. Varad means "asking God to fulfil any desire one has”. This day marks the monthly birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, who is also known as Vighnaharta, Ganpati Bappa, Ekdanta, Vinayaka Heramba and Pillaiyar. Devotees on this day worship observe a day-long fast to seek his blessings.

Also, worshipping and observing fast on this day, bestows devotees with knowledge, prosperity and overcomes all obstacles. It is the only reason why he is also known as Vighnaharta. So, those facing problems in their married life, Vastu dosh or obstacles that are blocking their path to success then, they should follow the below measures to bring prosperity, wealth and happiness to the house.

1. Devotees are advised to worship the idol of Lord Ganesha made of crystal as it cures the Vastu dosh of the house.

2. For disputes related to property, devotees should offer silver in a square shape to Lord Ganesha on this day.

3. By placing the idol of Lord Ganesha made up of neem, peepal or mango leaves at the entrance of the house brings positivity in the house.

4. Bu offering Shatavari to Lord Ganesha on this day cures mental stress and brings in peace.

5. On Vinayaka Chaturthi, devotees should worship the idol of Shwetark Ganesha, as it helps in increasing wealth and brings happiness to the house.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Mantra

Pratrnamami chaturanvandyamanmichhanukulamkhilamch varam dadanam.

Tan tundilam dwirasanadhipayajnasutram putram vilasachaturam shivayo: Shivaay.

Pratrabhajamybhayadam Khalu Bhaktashokadavanalam Ganavibhun Varkunjarasyam.

Ignorancekannanvinasanahavyavahmutsahvardhanam sutmishvarsya.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv