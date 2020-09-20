Lord Ganesha is worshipped on this holy day and by chanting Ganesh mantras on this day can prove to be welfare for the individual.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Vinayaka Chaturthi is a Hindu festival which celebrates the arrival of Lord Ganesh to Earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Goddess Parvati. On this day, people worship Lord Ganesh as it is believed that worshipping Bappa on Chaturthi brings wealth and peace to the devotees.

Lord Ganesha is the one whose name is taken before every auspicious task. He is also known as the creator and the one who heals the sufferings of the devotees.

According to the Hindu calendar, today is the Chaturthi date of the Ashwin month. Lord Ganesha is worshipped on this holy day and by chanting Ganesh mantras on this day can prove to be welfare for the individual.

Let us know the auspicious Muhurat and Rahukal:

Abhijit Muhurat: From 11:55 am to 12.00 noon.

Amrut period: Late from 12.16 pm to 44 pm.

Ravi Yoga: From 6:13 am to 10.22 pm.

Vijay Muhurat: From 2.20 pm to 10.00 pm.

Today's Rahukal: 04:30 PM to 06:00 PM.

Sunrise: 6:13 AM

Sunset: 25 minutes past 6:00 PM

Puja Vidhi of Vinayaka Chaturthi Day:

* On this day, the devotees get up early in the morning.

* Then they take bath and take rests from all the work.

* After the devotees pray to the Lord Ganesha.

* Lord Ganesha is worshipped twice on this day. Once in the morning and once in the evening.

* First of all, install the Lord Ganesh statue made of gold, silver, brass, copper, clay or gold or silver at the checkpoint.

* Then purify it with Ganges water.

* Offer sindur to Lord Ganesha. At the same time, pay them fruits, flowers, virgins.

* Then chant om ganpatyai namah! for 21 times.

* Now take 21 ladoos and donate 5 of these ladoos to the Brahmins, 5 of them is offered to Lord Ganesha and the rest is distributed as prashad.

* Now, read the Katha of Vinayak Chaturthi and chant Ganesha's mantras.

