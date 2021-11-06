New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Lord Ganesha also known as Vinayaka is the most worshipped deities in the Hindu religion. Vinayak Chaturthi is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindus. This festival is also known as Ganesh Chaturthi, is celebrated to worship Lord Ganesha, who is considered one of the most powerful deities and is known as the God of wisdom, success and good luck.

The Vinayak Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day of the new moon after Amavasya. This month, the auspicious festival will be observed across the country on November 8th, 2021, Monday.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Date and time

Chaturthi starts - November 07 2021, at 04:21 pm

Chaturthi ends - November 08, 2021, at 01:16 pm

Sunrise - 06:38 am

Sunset - 05:31 pm

Moonrise - 10:23 am

Moonset - 08:45 pm

Rahu Kaal 08:00 am to 09:21 am

Vinayak Chaturthi 2021: Shubh mahurat

Abhijit muhurat 11:48 am - 12:26 am

Amrit Kaal 01:01 pm - 02:28 pm

Vinayak Chaturthi 2021: Significance

In Hindu scy, Chaturthi Tithi belongs to Lord Ganesha. Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the lord of beginnings and also as the lord of removing obstacles. He is God of intellect and wisdom.

Vinayak Chaturthi is also known as Varad Vinayak Chaturthi. Blessings are called varad. To get the blessings of wisdom and patience people worship Lord Ganesha. With these two qualities a person can achieve the desired goal and can reach the heights.

Puja is performed for the same at madhyanh Kaal which is during the mid-day time. The time of puja rituals depend upon the time of sunrise and sunset.

Also, devotees observe strict fast for the whole day and night, meals are taken on the next day. Only fruits, roots, and vegetables are supposed to be eaten throughout the day.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Devotees wake up early in the morning, take bath and wear fresh, clean clothes.

- Fasting for Vinayaka Chaturthi depends on sunrise and sunset timings, fast is observed when Chaturthi tithi prevails during midday.

- Devotees observe a strict fast.

- Worship Lord Ganesha, chant mantras and do aarti.

- Lord Ganesha is pleased with durba grass, therefore offer 21 strands of Durba grass, kumkum tilak and Chandan to Lord.

- Tulsi leaves are not to be offered to Lord Ganesha.

- Modak are very favourite of Lord Ganesha, bhog of modak, kheer and fruits are offered.

- Prasad is distributed among all.

Vinayak Chaturthi 2021: Mantra

1. Vakratunda Ganesha Mantra

Vakratunda mahakay surykoti samaprabha

Nirvighn kuru me dev sarv karyeshu sarvda

2. Ganesha Shubh Labh Mantra

Om shrim gam saubhagya ganpataye

Varvard sarvjanm mein vashmanya namah

3. Ganesha Gayatri Mantra

Om ekdantay vidhmahey,

Vakrtunda dhimahi

Tanno danti prachodayat

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal