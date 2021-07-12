This festival is observed on the Chaturthi, which is the fourth day of the new moon after Amavasya. This month it will fall on July 13, 2021. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Lord Ganesha is one of the most worshipped deities among the Hindus. He is considered the God of wisdom, success and good luck and is said to remove the obstacles. Another name of Lord Ganesha is Vinayak and hence the Vinayak Chaturthi is celebrated to worship Lord Ganesha.

This festival is observed on the Chaturthi, which is the fourth day of the new moon after Amavasya. This month it will fall on July 13, 2021.

Vinayaka Chaturthi July 2021: Date and time

Chaturthi starts: July 13, 2021, at 06:54 am

Chaturthi ends July 14, 2021, at 06:32 am

Sunrise 06:28 am Sunset 06:20 pm

Moonrise 09:27 am Moonset 09:21 pm

Rahu Kaal 03:22 pm to 04:51 pm

Vinayak Chaturthi 2021: Shubh mahurat

Abhijit muhurat 12:00 pm - 12:48 pm

Amrit Kaal 11:44 pm - 01:22 am

Vinayak Chaturthi 2021: Significance

Vinayak Chaturthi is also known as Varad Vinayak Chaturthi. Blessings are called varad. To get the blessings of wisdom and patience people worship Lord Ganesha. With these two qualities a person can achieve the desired goal and can reach the heights.

Puja is performed for the same at madhyanh Kaal which is during the mid-day time. The time of puja rituals depend upon the time of sunrise and sunset.

Also, devotees observe strict fast for the whole day and night, meals are taken on the next day. Only fruits, roots, and vegetables are supposed to be eaten throughout the day.



Vinayaka Chaturthi July 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Devotees wake up early in the morning, take bath and wear fresh, clean clothes

- Observe a strict fast

- Worship Lord Ganesha, chant mantras and do aarti. Lord Ganesha is pleased with durba grass, therefore offer 21 strands of Durba grass, kumkum tilak and Chandan to Lord.

- Tulsi leaves are not to be offered to Lord Ganesha.

- Modak are very favourite of Lord Ganesha, bhog of modak, kheer and fruits are offered.

- Prasad is distributed among all.

Vinayak Chaturthi 2021: Mantra

1. Vakratunda Ganesha Mantra

Vakratunda mahakay surykoti samaprabha

Nirvighn kuru me dev sarv karyeshu sarvda

2. Ganesha Shubh Labh Mantra

Om shrim gam saubhagya ganpataye

Varvard sarvjanm mein vashmanya namah

3. Ganesha Gayatri Mantra

Om ekdantay vidhmahey,

Vakrtunda dhimahi

Tanno danti prachodayat

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal