Vinayak Chaturthi 2021: It is the day when Lord Chandra, who is a Moon-god, observed the fast to seek his blessings and remove his curse. This year, Vinayak Chaturthi is on January 16, 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Vinayak Chaturthi 2021 will be celebrated on January 16 on Saturday. It is one of the auspicious days of Hindus who worship Lord Ganesha, observe fast and perform prayers with vidhi-vidhan on this day. As per Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Ganesha fulfils prayers of his devotees on this day.

Vinayak Chaturthi is celebrated every month on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha. Unlike Sankashti Chaturthi, Vinayak Chaturthi's puja is performed during noon.

Vinayaka Chaturthi History

It is the day when Lord Chandra, who is a Moon-god, observed the fast to seek his blessings. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Chandra was proud of his facial looks and believed he is quite attractive, so when he saw Lord Ganesha's elephant-like face he burst out into laughter. This didn't go down well with Lord Ganesha and he in anger cursed Lord Chandra that whoever will look at the Moon will have be bear his curse. On hearing this Mood God realised his mistake and immediately fell on his feet and pleaded for forgiveness.

Being a soft-hearted god, Ganesha forgave him and asked him to observe a fast which will free him from the curse. Also, on this day, Lord Ganesha was declared Ganpati, leader of Shiva's 'ganas'.

Vinayak Chaturthi Significance

It is one of the auspicious festivals of Hindus wherein they worship Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings. As per Hindu calendar, every month there are two Chaturthi Tithi, which falls on the fourth day after the full moon.

Hindu mythology says that people who worship him on the fourth day after full moon achieve success in their life and all doesn't face any obstacles in their life. This is the only reason why he is also known as Vighnaharta.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv