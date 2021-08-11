This special festival is celebrated to worship Lord Ganesha, who is considered one of the most powerful deities and is known as the God of wisdom, success and good luck. Know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Lord Ganesha also popularly called Vinayak and he is the most worshipped deities among Hindus. Vinayak Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day of the new moon after Amavasya. This month the auspicious festival is being observed across the country on August 12, 2021.

It is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindus and is also known as Ganesh Chaturthi. This special festival is celebrated to worship Lord Ganesha, who is considered one of the most powerful deities and is known as the God of wisdom, success and good luck. Lord Ganesha is the God of wisdom and intelligence as well removes all the obstacles of the devotees.

Vinayaka Chaturthi August 2021: Date and time

Chaturthi starts: August 11, 202 at 04:54 am

Chaturthi ends August 12, 2021 at 03:25 pm

Sunrise 06:06 am

Sunset 06:57 pm

Moonrise 09:23 am

Moonset 09:49 pm

Brahm muhurat 04:29 am - 05:17 am

Rahu Kaal 02:08 pm to 03:44 pm

Vinayak Chaturthi 2021: Shubh mahurat

Abhijit muhurat 12:06 pm - 12:57 pm

Amrit Kaal 02:13 am - 03:45 am

Vinayak Chaturthi 2021: Significance

Among other texts Ganesha Purana, Mudgala Purana and Ganapati Atharvashira glorifies the significance of Lord Ganesha.

Vinayak Chaturthi is also known as Varad Vinayak Chaturthi. Blessings are called varad. To get the blessings of wisdom and patience people worship Lord Ganesha. With these two qualities a person can achieve the desired goal and can reach heights.

Puja is performed for the same at madhyanh Kaal which is during the mid-day time. The time of puja rituals depend upon the time of sunrise and sunset. Also, devotees observe strict fast for the whole day and night, meals are taken on the next day. Only fruits, roots, and vegetables are supposed to be eaten throughout the day.

Vinayaka Chaturthi August 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Devotees wake up early in the morning, take bath and wear fresh, clean clothes

- Observe a strict fast

- Offer flowers, janeyu, supari etc. While offerings chant mantra " Om Gan Ganpataye Namah ".

- Worship Lord Ganesha, chant mantras and do aarti. Lord Ganesha is pleased with durba grass, therefore offer 21 strands of Durba grass, kumkum tilak and Chandan to Lord.

- Tulsi leaves are not to be offered to Lord Ganesha.

- Modak are very favourite of Lord Ganesha, bhog of modak, kheer and fruits are offered.

- Prasad is distributed among all.

Vinayak Chaturthi 2021: Mantra

1. Vakratunda Ganesha Mantra

Vakratunda mahakay surykoti samaprabha

Nirvighn kuru me dev sarv karyeshu sarvda

2. Ganesha Shubh Labh Mantra

Om shrim gam saubhagya ganpataye

Varvard sarvjanm mein vashmanya namah

3. Ganesha Gayatri Mantra

Om ekdantay vidhmahey,

Vakrtunda dhimahi

Tanno danti prachodayat

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal