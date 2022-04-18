New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: On Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat, devotees offer prayers to Lord Ganesh and keep fast. It is believed that a person can get rid of all obstacles by observing this fast, and it is one of the most auspicious days in Hinduism. The meaning of Sankashti is saving from trouble. It is also believed that Lord Shiva declared that his son is superior to other gods on this day.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat 2022 Date:

This year, Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat 2022 will fall on April 19, Tuesday.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat 2022 Time:

According to drik panchang,

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi will begin at 4:38 PM on April 19, 2022, and will end at 1:52 PM on April 20, 2022.

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 04:38 PM on April 19, 2022

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 01:52 PM on April 20, 2022

Moreover, Moonrise on Sankashti day is at 9:51 PM.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat 2022: Puja Vidhi

Lord Ganesha symbolizes the remover of all obstacles. During the fast, devotees should meditate 12 names of Lord Ganesha by preparing a small Havan Kund. With this, devotees can get rid of all the difficulties that may come in the future and have a happy life. These 12 names are Sumukh, Ekdanta, Kapil, Gajkarnak, Lambodar, Vikat, Vighnaharta, Vinayak, Dhumraketu, Ganadhyaksh, Bhalchandra and Gajanan. After this, by circumambulating the Havan Kund, the women should see the moon and seek blessings for their children.

Lord Ganesha is represented by the human body with an elephant head. He holds a bowl full of Modaks. The mount of Lord Ganesha is a mouse. He is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and the brother of Lord Kartikeya. According to the mythology, Lord Ganesha was created by the Goddess Parvati with the turmeric paste that she used for her bath. She asked Lord Ganesha to guard her door while she bathed.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav