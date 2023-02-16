Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat 2023: Date, Mahurat, History, Significance, Puja Vidhi And Other Important Details

VIJAYA Ekadashi is also known as Falgun Krishna Paksha Ekadashi.Today, February 16, is celebrated as Vijaya Ekdashi. Due to the fact that those who observe a fast on Vijaya Ekadashi are blessed with luck, success, wealth, and prosperity, it is also one of the most significant and auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. You must worship Lord Shiva on this day, because by fasting, one achieves triumph in all endeavours and never has to experience failure.

People will observe the Vijaya Ekdashi fast this year on February 16 in accordance with the Udaya Tithi. On February 16, this fast is for homeowners only. On February 17, however, Vaishnav adherents will observe this fast.

Vijaya Ekadashi 2023 Mantra

"Om Namo Narayanaya" or "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya." It is thought that if you recite this mantra throughout the puja, all of the devotees will succeed in their endeavours.

Auspicious Coincidence On Vijaya Ekadashi 2023

Today is one of the most significant coincidences of this Vajaya Ekdashi, and this time the Ekdashi occurs on Thursday, which implies that Thursday is a day set apart for Lord Vishnu, according to an India TV report. You can also get virtue in this situation if you observe the fast on Vijaya Ekdashi.

Vijaya Ekadashi Auspicious Time

Tithi begins on Vijaya Ekadashi, February 16, 2023, at 5:32 AM.

On February 17, 2023, at 2:49 AM, Ekadashi Tithi comes to a conclusion.

Time in Parana: February 17, 2023, from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM

Vijaya Ekadashi 2023 Procedure

In accordance with religious texts, a person who wishes to fast on Vijaya Ekadashi should begin after having a bath during Brahma Muhurta.

Place the Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi statues next, and then sprinkle Gangajal on them.

Apply roli and rice tilak, and then do aarti.

During Lakshmi Pujan, keep in mind that only ghee lamps should be lit.

Do begin your regular work after worship.