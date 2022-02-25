New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ekadashi is one of the most auspicious occasions in Hinduism. As per the Hindu calendar, the eleventh day of the Lunar fortnight is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. People across India will celebrate, Vijay Ekadashi on February 26. Evident with the name, the Vijaya Ekadashi symbolises victory. People who wish to get triumph in their life observes a fast on the day of Vijaya Ekadashi.

A total of 2 Ekadashis are observed every month, which means that 24 Ekadashis are observed in a year. As per the purnimant calendar, Ekadashi Tithi of Phalguna, Krishna Paksha or Magha, Krishna Paksha (according to the Amavasyant calendar) is called Vijaya Ekadashi. However, Gauna Vijaya Ekadashi will be observed on February 27.

Vijaya Ekadashi 2022 date

This year, Vijaya Ekadashi will be celebrated on February 26.

Gauna Vijaya Ekadashi 2022 date

This year, Gauna Vijaya Ekadashi will be observed on February 27.

Vijaya Ekadashi 2022 Tithi timings

The Vijaya Ekadashi Tithi starts at 10:39 AM on February 26 and ends at 8:12 AM on February 27.

Vijaya Ekadashi significance

People on this auspicious day observe fast and worship Lord Vishnu. One can get rid of several troubles by worshiping Lord Vishnu. The main objective of Ekadashi vrat is to purify the mind and remove negative thoughts from the mind. Apart from that, by observing the Ekadashi vrat is to attain Moksha.

Vijaya Ekadashi Puja Vidhi

People on this day wake up early and take a bath. Then they worship Lord Vishnu with Mata Lakshmi

People then light incense, lamps and offer Lord Vishnu fruits and flowers. On this day people also observe fast for the whole day.

After worshiping Lord Vishnu on Ekadashi Tithi, people worship Lord Vishnu on the next morning also known as the Dwadashi Tithi. In order to break their fast, people first feed Brahmins and donate to charity and then breaks the fast.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen