Vijaya Ekadashi is observed to defeat enemies and achieve success in life. Know about Vijaya Ekadashi 2021's puja muhurat, vrat timings and more. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: According to the Hindu calendar, the fast of Vijaya Ekadashi is observed on the Ekadashi date of the Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month. And in 2021, it is falling on March 9, Tuesday. As per beliefs, Vijaya Ekadashi is celebrated to worship Lord Vishnu where devotees keep vrat (fast) between an auspicious time duration. Vijaya Ekadashi is observed to defeat enemies and achieve success in life. Know about Vijaya Ekadashi 2021's puja muhurat, vrat timings and more.

Vijaya Ekadashi 2021: Shubh Muhurat

The Ekadashi date of the Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month is starting from 03:44 pm on March 8. it will go on until 03:02 pm on March 9. The Udaya date is coming on March 9, so Vijaya Ekadashi fast will be observed on March 9.

Vijaya Ekadashi 2021: Vrat Timing

All those who are observing Vijaya Ekadashi fast should keep it before the end of Dwadashi Tithi. You can observe Vijaya Ekadashi fast on March 10 between 06:36 am to 08:08 am. On the day of Paaran, Dwadashi Tithi ends at 02:40 pm in the afternoon.

Importance of Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat

Observing a fast on the day of Vijaya Ekadashi is considered very important. Vijaya means attainment of victory, and it is said that if you want to achieve success in any desired work, then you should observe the fast of Vijaya Ekadashi. According to popular beliefs Lord Sri Ram had fasted Vijaya Ekadashi to conquer Lanka and cross the sea.

Vijaya Ekadashi 2021: Mantra

On the day of Vijaya Ekadashi chant the following mantra.

Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaye

