Vijay Varma's Voguish All-Black Sartorial Choice Will Remind You Of 'Matrix' Star Keanu Reeves | See Pics

ONE OF Bollywood's most gifted actors is Vijay Varma. Vijay's most recent film, Darlings, was a huge hit, and his acting was excellent. His acting skills have increased recently, as has his sense of style.

With the release of his film, Darlings, Vijay's sarcastic style game shifted, and he used the opportunity to explore, pick up tips, adopt new looks, and flaunt his celebrity fashion ability to the public. Vijay never looked back after that.

The gully boy sensation made sure to draw attention at one of his most recent performances, "Vogue Forces of Fashion."

Vijay wore a really out-of-the-box ensemble that included three fierce layers of outerwear, including an asymmetrical tunic, a shirt with a homemade bow collar, and an open blazer jacket.

This amazing line of clothing by Vijay is a part of the Rishta by Arjun Saluja Azad collection, which was also accompanied by lace-up boots and some vintage sunglasses.

For the outing, Vijay was seen sporting a clean-shaven appearance, and his stunning, slick sunglasses gave him a Keanu Reeves-like appearance. The explanation is that Keanu Reeves also left one of the Matrix movies, which is the reason. Don't you think that Vijay has taken inspiration from Keanu Reeves' extremely eclectic appearance in The Matrix for his sense of style?

Internet users are making fun of him because he resembles Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, but the best part is that Vijay's stylist, Vrinda Narang, did a much better job.