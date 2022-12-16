Vijay Diwas 2022: Why Is It Celebrated? Know History, Significance And Other Details Of The Day

THE SPECIAL and historical occasion of Vijay Diwas is commemorated on December 16 to honour and remember the heroism of the soldiers of the nation. The day is observed annually to celebrate India's victory over Pakistan in the war of 1971 which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

In the state of Bangladesh, the day is celebrated as Bijoy Diwas and salutes the bravery, valour, courage and commitment of the army and soldiers.

Vijay Diwas 2022: History

The war of 1971 between India and Pakistan began on December 03 and lasted for around 13 days marking the end on December 16 with the surrender of the Pakistani army. On December 16, 1971, the surrender of the Pakistani armies with around 93,000 forces took place. The signing of 'Instrument of Surrender' was signed by the Pakistani Major-General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi with the Indian Army and Balangaldes's Mukti Bahnini. It was one of the greatest-ever victories due to which India rose as a regional power in the world.

Vijay Diwas 2022: Significance

An army plays a very vital role in the protection fo the nation and its citizens. Vijay Diwas marks the anniversary of the victory India bagged against Pakistan and commemorates the formation of Bangladesh. The day is a national holiday in India that salutes that triumph over Pakistan. The joy of victory filled the country with emotions, happiness and enthusiasm. The trust of the country and its citizens in its army soldiers has strengthened over time.