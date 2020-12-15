So as people across India and Bangladesh observe Vijay Diwas, here are some wishes, messages, and quotes that you can share on this day to celebrate the success of our courageous jawans:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Vijay Diwas is observed on December 16. This day is celebrated every year in India and Bangladesh to celebrate the success of the war that took place 49 years ago, on December 3, 1971, and it lasted for 13 days. On this day, Bangladesh got liberated and since then this day is celebrated as Vijay Diwas in India and Bangladesh.

The war ended when Pakistan surrendered to the Indian Armed forces. Around 49 years ago, General AA Khan Niazi, chief of the Pakistan Army, surrendered to the Indian Army and Bangladesh's Mukti Bahani, along with 93,000 troops. So as people across India and Bangladesh observe Vijay Diwas, here are some wishes, messages, and quotes that you can share on this day to celebrate the success of our courageous jawans:

Here are some wishes that you could share with your friends and family:

* Remembering the sacrifices made by the Jawans during the 1971 War against Pakistan. Jai Hind...Vijay Diwas!

* Happy Vijay Diwas to all of us. Let’s remember the sacrifice of those brave soldiers who died in the line of duty to protect our great nation. Jai Bharat!

* Real Heroes don't have a name on the back of their Jersey. They wear their country's Flag. Thank you India's Real Heroes!

* A mother, sister, father, brother, and friend have lost someone close to their hearts. We can’t get them back, but we can certainly stand for them, who sacrificed their lives for us. By lighting a candle in their name, we can show our presence.

* “….I believe our flag is more than just cloth and ink… It is a universally recognized symbol that stands for liberty and freedom… It is the history of our nation, And it’s marked by the blood of those who died defending it….” Salute to our Tiranga.

* Let us salute all our soldiers who are brave and protect us all throughout the day and night. Let us remember their fights and toil on this day.

Here are some Quotes and SMS to share with your loved ones:

* “Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.”

* “The enemy is only 50 yards from us. We are heavily outnumbered. We are under devastating fire. I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round.”

* “As far as I know, he must be hearing the clinking of my bangles in his dream, the newly married girl giggled. Little she knew the brave soldier’s ear was accompanied by the sound of gunshots.” - Jn Aastha

* I regret I have only one life to give for my country. -Prem Ramchandani

* We live by chance, we love by choice, we kill by profession. - Officers Training Academy, Chennai

* Salute to all the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives fighting for our nation.

* You have never lived until you have almost died, and for those who chose to fight, life has a special flavor, the protected will never know.

On this day, India pays tribute to soldiers, who sacrificed their lives. It is known that before 1971, Bangladesh was a part of Pakistan and was known as East Pakistan and on December 16, 1971, the country Bangladesh got liberated.

