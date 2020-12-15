After which this day is observed as Vijay Diwas. The meaning of the word Vijay is Victory and thus it is also known as Victory Day.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Around 49 years ago, on December 3, 1971, a war took place and it lasted for about 13 days. The heart-wrenching war came to an end on December 16, after that Pakistan surrendered to the Indian Armed forces. General AA Khan Niazi, chief of the Pakistan Army, surrendered to the Indian Army and Bangladesh's Mukti Bahani, along with 93,000 troops. After which this day is observed as Vijay Diwas. The meaning of the word Vijay is Victory and thus it is also known as Victory Day.

On this day, India pays tribute to soldiers, who sacrificed their lives. It is known that before 1971, Bangladesh was a part of Pakistan and was known as East Pakistan and on December 16, 1971, the country Bangladesh got liberated. The historians say that the people of East Pakistan were in extreme grief due to the atrocities of the Pakistan Army. It is also said that they were exploited, raped, and murdered by the military of Pakistan.

After which, on December 3, 1971, the Indian Army came up to help the people of East Pakistan and the war took place under the leadership of Field Marshal Manekshaw. On December 16, 1971, the Pakistan Army consisting of 93,000 soldiers surrendered before the Indian Army. It is also reported that more than 1400 soldiers of India were martyred during this war.

After this Bangladesh emerged on the world map with India's victory in this war. Hence, Bangladesh celebrates its independence day on December 16 every year. It was the Indian Army’s one of the biggest victories ever made against Pakistan.

